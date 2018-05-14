Scotland pick Johnny Russell plus seven uncapped players including Lewis Stevenson & Lewis Morgan

Johnny Russell has scored five goals in 11 games for Kansas City after leaving Derby in January

Scotland head coach Alex McLeish has called up seven uncapped players for end-of-season friendlies against Peru and Mexico.

They are Hearts' John Souttar and Jon McLaughlin, Hibs' Lewis Stevenson and Dylan McGeouch, Aberdeen's Graham Shinnie, Celtic's Lewis Morgan and Millwall goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Former Dundee United and Derby striker Johnny Russell, now with Sporting Kansas City, is also included.

Five Celtic players will not travel.

Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, James Forrest, Callum McGregor and Leigh Griffiths are all left out to help them recover from a heavy domestic season.

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson - who should feature in the Champions League final on 26 May - will also miss the trip to South and Central America.

Scotland travel to face Peru on 29 May, followed by Mexico on 2 June.

Russell, 28, made his Scotland debut as a substitute against England in November 2014 and has won four caps in all.

Hibs full-back Stevenson, 30, has been capped at Under-19 and Under-21 level, but never before for the full side.

Celtic-bound winger Morgan, 21, was named PFA Scotland Championship player of the year after helping St Mirren to promotion.

McLeish began his second stint as Scotland manager with a 1-0 friendly defeat by Costa Rica at Hampden in March, then a 1-0 win over Hungary in Budapest four days later.

They face a final warm-up match against Belgium in September before facing Albania and Israel in the inaugural Nations League.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Jordan Archer (Millwall), Allan McGregor (Hull City) Jon McLaughlin (Hearts)

Defenders: Barry Douglas (Wolves), Jack Hendry (Celtic), Scott McKenna (Aberdeen), Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers), Callum Paterson (Cardiff City), John Souttar (Hearts), Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong (Celtic), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Dylan McGeouch (Hibernian), John McGinn (Hibernian), Kenny McLean (Aberdeen), Scott McTominay (Manchester United), Jamie Murphy (Brighton & Hove Albion, on loan at Rangers), Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United), Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen), Ryan Christie (Celtic, on loan at Aberdeen)

Forwards: Oli McBurnie (Swansea City, on loan at Barnsley), Lewis Morgan (Celtic, on loan at St Mirren), Matt Phillips (West Bromwich Albion), Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City).