Kyle Walker-Peters: Tottenham full-back signs new deal until 2021
-
- From the section Tottenham
Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the club until 2021.
Walker-Peters, 21, made his senior debut on the opening day of the season and went on to make nine appearances, scoring once in the FA Cup.
"It has been a great year for me and I really do look forward to what the future holds," said Walker-Peters.
He was part of England's Under-20 side which won the World Cup in 2017 and has gone on to play for the Under-21s.