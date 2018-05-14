2018 World Cup: Nigeria name uncapped Nwankwo in provisional squad

Nigeria have named uncapped Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo in a provisional 30-man squad for the 2018 World Cup.

The 26-year-old is a surprise inclusion after a breakthrough season in Italy where he scored seven goals, including an overhead kick against Juventus.

Coach Gernot Rohr has also included three Nigerian Premier League players, including top scorer Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars (who has 18 goals).

Two members of Nigeria's African Nations Championship side also made it.

Both Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Dele Ajiboye are goalkeepers, which means there is no place for the country's most-capped international - goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama - despite growing calls from a section of fans for him to recall the former captain.

The team's training camp will run from 22 May until 11 June.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to play warm-up friendlies against DR Congo (28 May), England (2 June) and Czech Republic (6 June) in Austria.

Rohr is expected to make his final cuts to the squad after the England match, needing to drop seven players before travelling to Russia with his final 23.

The Super Eagles will be making a sixth appearance at the World Cup tournament in Russia where they will play Argentina, Iceland and Croatia in Group D.

The three-time African champions reached the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014 but exited the 2002 and 2010 tournaments in the group stages.

Nigeria 30-man squad:

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa), Dele Ajiboye (Plateau United)

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong and Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (Ado Den Haag, Netherlands); Olaoluwa Aina (Hull City, England); Elderson Echiejile (Cercle Brugge KSV, Belgium); Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa, Turkey); Stephen Eze (Lokomotiv Plovdiv, Bulgaria)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Tianjin Teda, China); Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas, Spain); John Ogu (Hapoel Be'er Sheva, Israel); Uche Agbo (Standard Liege, Belgium); Joel Obi (Torino, Italy), Mikel Agu (Bursaspor, Turkey)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea, England); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, England); Junior Lokosa (Kano Pillars); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone, Italy).