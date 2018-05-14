Aberdeen: Goalkeeper Danny Rogers signs two-year contract extension

Goalkeeper Danny Rogers made four appearances for Aberdeen this season

Aberdeen goalkeeper Danny Rogers has signed a two-year contract extension, while three players have left the club at the end of their contracts.

Nicky Maynard, Kari Arnason and Daniel Harvie are now free agents, as manager Derek McInnes looks to reshape his squad for next season.

The club are also still in talks with Anthony O'Connor over a new deal.

"I'm delighted that Danny sees his future at Aberdeen and he's very much part of my future plans," McInnes said.

Rogers was back-up goalkeeper to first-choice Joe Lewis, and made four appearances this season, with Aberdeen signing Freddie Woodman on loan from Newcastle when Lewis was injured.

Aberdeen also confirmed that loan players - Greg Stewart (Birmingham), Ryan Christie (Celtic), Dominic Ball (Rotherham United), Chidiebere Nwakali (Manchester City), Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United) and Kenny McLean (Norwich City) - have all returned to their parent clubs.

"I'd like to thank all the players, including those who were on loan, for their contribution during their time here," McInnes said. "We wish them all the very best for the future."