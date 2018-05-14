David Moyes: West Ham manager could be set to leave

West Ham won 3-1 at home to Moyes' former side Everton on the last day of the season

David Moyes could be set to leave West Ham despite guiding the club to Premier League survival.

The Scot met senior Hammers figures on Monday and while a final decision on his future is yet to be made, the indications are the two sides will go their separate ways.

Moyes took over at West Ham in November with the club in the relegation zone.

But the former Manchester United manager has experienced difficulty getting to grips with the club.

He has complained about the amount of leaks to the media and also had to deal with the aftermath of the events of 10 March, when fans ran onto the pitch during a home defeat by Burnley and children went to the Clarets dug-out for safety following widespread protests against the club's hierarchy.

Moyes is credited with getting the best out of £25m forward Marko Arnautovic.

Although the Hammers flirted with relegation after a run of two wins in 12 Premier League games, seven points out of the last nine allowed the club to finish in 13th spot, nine points in front of the drop zone.