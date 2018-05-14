Tom Davies: Coventry City defender charged with violent conduct
-
- From the section Coventry
Coventry City defender Tom Davies has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following their League Two play-off semi-final first leg against Notts County.
The 26-year-old appeared to tread on Magpies defender Richard Duffy's leg in the first half of Saturday's 1-1 draw.
Davies was not punished during the game but the incident was caught on video.
The former Accrington and Portsmouth centre-back has until 18:00 BST on Tuesday to respond to the charge.
The second leg at Meadow Lane takes place on Friday at 19:45.