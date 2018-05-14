Myles Boney: Blackpool goalkeeper signs new one-year contract

Blackpool finished 12th on their return to League One this season

Blackpool goalkeeper Myles Boney has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.

The 20-year-old, who has made four first-team appearances for the Tangerines, spent time on loan at Nantwich Town earlier this season.

"This will be the fifth year that I've been with the club, and I strive every day to keep developing," he said.

"The loan spell I've had with Nantwich this season has helped massively on that front."