Myles Boney: Blackpool goalkeeper signs new one-year contract
-
- From the section Blackpool
Blackpool goalkeeper Myles Boney has signed a new one-year contract with the League One club.
The 20-year-old, who has made four first-team appearances for the Tangerines, spent time on loan at Nantwich Town earlier this season.
"This will be the fifth year that I've been with the club, and I strive every day to keep developing," he said.
"The loan spell I've had with Nantwich this season has helped massively on that front."