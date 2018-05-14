Crawley Town offer trio new deals but allow Jordan Roberts to leave

Enzio Boldewijn joined Crawley from Dutch side Almere City in May 2016

League Two side Crawley Town have offered new deals to Dannie Bulman, Enzio Boldewijn and Yusuf Mersin but Jordan Roberts is one of four players who have been allowed to leave.

Midfielder Bulman, 39, made a total of 40 appearances last season, triggering a clause for a new contract offer.

Winger Boldewijn, 25, scored 10 goals in 48 games while back-up goalkeeper Mersin, 23, played five times.

Midfielder Roberts, 24, made 36 appearances, scoring seven goals.

But he, and fellow midfielders Billy Clifford, 25, and Aliu Djalo, 26, as well as defender Josh Lelan, 23, have not been offered new terms.