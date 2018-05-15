Martin Allen: Chesterfield appoint former Barnet boss as new manager

Martin Allen most recently managed in the National League at Eastleigh, where he lasted only 14 games

Chesterfield have appointed former Barnet and Gillingham boss Martin Allen as their new manager.

Allen, 52, had five spells in charge of the Bees and left on 10 May after their relegation to the National League.

The Spireites were also relegated from the English Football League this season after finishing bottom of League Two.

"The club has a big fanbase which is very unhappy and very upset, which I can fully understand," Allen told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I will do my best with the supporters to try and help them change that negative mindset and make this a good place to watch football."

Allen, who most recently managed in the National League with Eastleigh, becomes Chesterfield's fifth permanent manager in three years.

He succeeds Jack Lester, who left Chesterfield on 23 April, leaving Ian Evatt as caretaker boss.

In the fourth of his five spells in charge of Barnet, he led the club to the then-Conference title in 2014-15.

Chesterfield's poor 2017-18 campaign means they will play in non-league for the first time since rejoining the Football League in 1921.

The drop into the National League was the result of two successive relegations, having also finished bottom of League One last season.