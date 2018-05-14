Jakub Sokolik: Torquay United agree new deal with Czech central defender

Jakub Sokolik began his career in England at the Liverpool academy

Torquay United have agreed a new deal with Czech defender Jakub Sokolik.

The 24-year-old was offered terms by the Gulls following their relegation to National League South last month.

The former Plymouth Argyle and Southend defender played five times for Torquay after joining the club in mid-February.

"He should be playing in the league somewhere. He's got real quality and he has enjoyed his time here which is why he has committed again," said Torquay manager Gary Owers.

"For the level, to have a player of that quality and that experience it's going to be massive for us."

He is the second member of this season's squad to agree to new terms, following Brett Williams signing on Sunday.