Leon Britton backed as new Swansea City manager by John Hartson

Leon Britton took over as Swansea City caretaker-manager for two games in December 2017 following the dismissal of Paul Clement

Leon Britton has been backed to become the next Swansea City manager by former Wales striker John Hartson.

Current boss Carlos Carvalhal is expected to be told he will not receive a new contract after the club was relegated from the Premier League.

Ostersunds manager Graham Potter and Swansea's Under-23 boss Cameron Toshack have been linked with the role, but Hartson says Britton fits the bill.

"I would build the club around his knowledge and personality," he said.

Britton retired from playing following the 2-1 home defeat to Stoke on Sunday that confirmed Swansea's drop to the Championship.

The 35-year-old was named caretaker manager for a two-game spell prior to Carvalhal's appointment in December.

Swansea previously offered the 35-year-old the chance to take up another coaching role at the club, but he has instead opted to become a club ambassador.

Hartson says some of Swansea's problems stem from losing their much-admired playing identity and says Britton, who played a major role in the club's promotion to the Premier League from the lower divisions, would be able to ensure it returns.

John Hartson (background) was part of the Wales backroom staff under ex-manager Chris Coleman

"People talk about the 'Swansea Way', and what they mean by that is the system they played for several years," Hartson, who won 51 Wales caps and scored 14 goals, told BBC Sport Wales.

"[Former manager] Brendan Rodgers played it ever so well, play with wingers, width, genuinely good footballers in the middle of the park, a major threat up front.

"You play out from the back, everyone wants the ball, everybody is comfortable on the ball, making angles.

"It's brave, possession football; work the opposition tirelessly and you keep possession, that's what the Swansea Way is.

Britton 'revered' by fans

"They've lost that identity, the way they play - and the best person for me who was in and around that Swansea Way for many, many years and excelled in that position as a leader, as a midfielder, who knew how to organise the game, would run the game from the middle of the park, is Leon Britton."

Hartson says the fact Britton is "revered" by supporters would help the club's current situation and that being out of the higher stakes of the Premier League could allow them to take a chance on a rookie.

"I think he [Britton] would be exceptional," he added.

"Put someone alongside him with experience because he would need help, but I believe Leon Britton would be a fantastic choice and the fans' choice.

"Nobody knows how Swansea tick as a club inside and out, in the dressing room and around the place than Leon Britton."