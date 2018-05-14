World Cup: Neymar named in Brazil's 23-man squad

Neymar, the world's most expensive player, has scored 53 goals for Brazil

Brazil have named injured Paris St-Germain forward Neymar in their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Neymar, 26, had an operation on a fractured metatarsal in March and the Brazil team doctor said he would be out of action for three months.

Manchester City quartet Ederson, Danilo, Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus are among the Premier League-based players named in the squad.

They are joined by Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Chelsea's Willian.

PSG right-back Dani Alves was last week ruled out because of a knee injury.

Brazil are in Group E with Costa Rica, Serbia and Switzerland, and play their first match on Sunday, 17 June.

Brazil squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Danilo (Manchester City), Fagner (Corinthians), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Silva, Marquinhos (both PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Pedro Geromel (Gremio).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Barcelona), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Willian (Chelsea), Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Forward: Neymar (PSG), Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).