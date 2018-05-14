League of Ireland: Derry City 1-4 Dundalk

Dundalk moved the the top of the table with a dominant 4-1 win at the Brandywell

Derry City suffered their first home defeat of the season as they fell to an impressive Dundalk.

The hosts took an early lead through Darren Cole but Dundalk responded with two goals in five minutes to turn the game around before half-time.

Former Candystripe Michael Duffy got on the scoresheet before Krisztian Adorjan added a fourth in stoppage time.

The result moves the Lilywhites to the top of the Premier Division while Derry remain fourth.

Kenny Shiels' side started brightly and Ronan Hale nearly opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a low drive, but he was denied by the outstretched leg of keeper Gary Rogers.

The Candystripes did go in front just minutes later when Cole's sweet left-footed effort from 25-yards looped over Rogers.

The goal appeared to spark the visitors into life as they controlled the game from that moment on. Sean Hoare's swivelling volley was only kept out by a fine stop from Gerard Doherty.

Dundalk were back on level terms on 28 minutes courtesy of a thumping header from Brian Gartland.

Robbie Benson, who also scored when the sides met last month, finished a flowing Dundalk move by rounding Doherty to give his side a half-time lead.

Derry native Duffy scored 13 goals during his time at the Brandywell and was proving to be a thorn in the side of his old club.

His lively performance was rewarded with a goal shortly after the break as Dundalk's ability to break out at speed proved too much for the Candystripes as Duffy neatly finished a sweeping counter-attack.

Substitute Adorjan rounded off the scoring in stoppage time having been earlier denied at the near post by Doherty.

Derry's attentions will now turn to Friday night's game against St Pats Athletic, who currently sit three points behind them in fifth place.