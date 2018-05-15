Swansea City: Yan Dhanda close to signing from Liverpool

Yan Dhanda has been at Liverpool since 2013

Swansea City are set to complete the signing of Liverpool Under-23 youngster Yan Dhanda.

Dhanda, 19, was the first player of Indian heritage to join the Reds on professional terms, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal in December 2015.

But the Birmingham-born forward is out of contract this summer and is close to joining Swansea, who were relegated from the Premier League this season.

Dhanda moved to Liverpool's academy from West Brom in July 2013.

The former England Under-17 international, who won the up-and-coming player category at the Asian Football Awards in 2013, scored for Liverpool's U23s against Swansea in August.

Dhanda also claimed a last-minute winner against Manchester City and his last appearance for Liverpool included two goals in a 5-1 victory over Chelsea.