World Cup 2018: Mario Gotze misses out on Germany's provisional squad

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup moments: Glory for Gotze

World Cup-winning goalscorer Mario Gotze has been left out of Germany's squad for June's tournament in Russia.

The Borussia Dortmund striker scored in extra time against Argentina in 2014 to seal Germany's fourth World Cup.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been named in the provisional squad, despite being out of action since breaking his foot in September.

It has also been announced that manager Joachim Low has extended his contract until 2022.

Manchester City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan are among the Premier League players to be selected.

They are joined by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil.

Ozil and Gundogan have been criticised by the German Football Federation (DFB) for posing in photos with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Germany are in Group F with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, and play their first match on Sunday, 17 June.

Germany provisional 27-man squad in full

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Bayer Leverkusen), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Paris St-Germain)

Defenders: Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Monchengladbach), Jonas Hector (Cologne), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marvin Plattenhardt (Hertha Berlin), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Julian Brandt (Bayer Leverkusen), Julian Draxler (Paris St-Germain), Leon Goretska (Schalke), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Sami Khedira (Juventus), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Sebastian Rudy (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Manchester City)

Strikers: Mario Gomez (Stuttgart), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Nils Petersen (SC Freiburg), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)