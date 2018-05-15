England World Cup squad: Gareth Southgate to pick 23 on Wednesday

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Who will Gareth Southgate choose to go to Russia?

England manager Gareth Southgate will name his 23-man squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere will not be included, as reported by BBC Sport on Tuesday.

England start their Group G campaign against Tunisia on 18 June, before games against Panama on 24 June and Belgium on 28 June.

England will play Nigeria on 2 June and Costa Rica on 7 June in home friendlies before leaving for Russia.

Southgate's side were unbeaten in winning their qualifying group.

Here's how the goalkeepers compare in the Premier League this season

Southgate is unable to call up Liverpool pair Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez, who have been ruled out through injury, along with Swansea defender Alfie Mawson.

After two friendlies in March, Southgate said that "19 or 20" of his squad had been decided upon, but midfielders Adam Lallana, Jonjo Shelvey and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, along with young Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, are among those in contention for the fringe places.

Those chosen will meet up next Monday - apart from players involved in the FA Cup and Champions League finals.

England could have chosen to name a larger provisional squad - up to 30 - before trimming down to 23 in time for Fifa's deadline of 4 June but former midfielder Frank Lampard believes Southgate's approach is the right one.

England's key World Cup dates 16 May Squad announced 2 June v Nigeria (friendly) 7 June V Costa Rica (friendly) 12 June Squad leaves for Russia 18 June v Tunisia (opening group game) 24 June v Panama (second group game) 28 June v Belgium (final group game)

"Gareth has chosen very well in terms of how he is going to do it," he said. "It's a sensitive moment, a lot of players will be hoping to get into that squad. The sooner you get to that point the better.

"Choose the squad, have back up and let those players go on holiday and know whether they're in or they're out. It's better for everyone. It'll help them focus."

Under Southgate's predecessor, Roy Hodgson, England were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and lost to last-16 opponents Iceland at Euro 2016 in France.

England picked four uncapped players in a 27-man squad to face the Netherlands and Italy in March.

Burnley's James Tarkowski and Nick Pope, plus Swansea defender Mawson and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook were all included.

England's most recent squad (to play Netherlands and Italy):

Goalkeepers: Joe Hart (West Ham), Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley)

Defenders: Kyle Walker, John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Alfie Mawson (Swansea)

Midfielders: Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (all Liverpool), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Jake Livermore (West Brom)

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)

