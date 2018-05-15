Denis Odoi: Fulham's playing style 'would suit Premier League'

Denis Odoi celebrated with Fulham fans who invaded the Craven Cottage pitch following their play-off semi-final victory over Derby County

Fulham defender Denis Odoi thinks their style of play would allow them to settle quickly in the Premier League if they win promotion via the play-offs.

The Whites reached the Championship play-off final by beating Derby and will face either Aston Villa or Middlesbrough on Saturday, 26 May.

"A few of my friends play in the Premier League and they say we would be a good team," he told BBC Radio London.

"It is a big compliment but we are still not there so let's take it easy."

The 29-year-old Belgian added: "They all want us to go up as they like coming to Craven Cottage and it is a nice place to play football.

"I haven't played in the Premier League, but we may lose games as we play high and try to play.

"Cardiff may not play the same style as we do, but they got promoted automatically. Congrats to them and now we will try and get promoted with the way we play."

Fulham 'can beat anybody'

Fulham missed out on automatic promotion this season by two points after losing at Birmingham on the final day of the regular season.

They lost the first leg of their play-off semi-final 1-0 at Derby, but beat the Rams 2-0 in the return leg on Monday, with Odoi scoring the goal which won the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Having been beaten in at the semi-final stage of the play-offs last season, Odoi is hoping Fulham can now return to the top flight following a four-year absence.

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic has guided Fulham to the play-offs for the second successive season

"We had a few chances to go up to the Premier League," he said.

"Last year was a big disappointment for us, then against Birmingham there was an opportunity and now hopefully third time is a charm."

Fulham will find out their Wembley opponents on Tuesday evening when Aston Villa host Middlesbrough, with Villa holding a 1-0 lead from the first leg.

"Whether it is Villa or Boro it doesn't really matter as it will be a tough game anyway," Odoi said

"We respect our opponent but we need to look at ourselves and we know on a good day we can beat anybody.

"It will be hard if we get defeated at Wembley but you prefer to lose at Wembley than lose a semi-final. For now we will enjoy the victory and then we will start preparing for the final."