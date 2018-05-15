Muratti Vase: Guernsey manager Chris Tardif frustrated by 'soulless' loss to Jersey

Chris Tardif took over as island manager from Steve Sharman in October

Guernsey manager Chris Tardif says he has been left frustrated after his side's 1-0 loss to Jersey in a "soulless" Muratti Vase final.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper became the first-ever player-manager in the fixture, but gave away the penalty which resulted in the only goal.

"The main frustration for me is that as a group we didn't perform.

"We didn't get started in the game," the former Portsmouth and Oxford United player told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"It gives us food for thought, it makes us look at everything we did on and off the pitch, in training and the match build-up itself.

"We'll sit own as a group of coaches and analyse the whole build-up, what we could have done better, what we did OK and what we need to do on the next occasion."

'Soulless' Springfield

Jack Cannon's penalty was the only goal at Springfield on Saturday

Tardif is no stranger to big matches, having spent time playing in what is now the Championship for Portsmouth, as well as in League Two with AFC Bournemouth and Oxford United.

But he said the game against Jersey lacked the edge usually associated with clashes between the two Channel Islands.

"It was probably the most soulless Muratti I've been involved in on and off the pitch," Tardif continued.

"There wasn't a lot of goalmouth action, neither keeper really had a save to make in earnest, a lot of the game was played in the middle of the pitch.

"And with the stadium as it is now in terms of the fence and the segregation, it gave the whole occasion a bit of a low and it wasn't like the Murattis I remember growing up and have been in in previous years."

More time with squad

In common with Jersey, who tried and failed to join Uefa earlier this year, Tardif feels his Guernsey representative side need to play more fixtures.

With the Priaulx League season not ending until 4 May, he struggled to get his whole squad together at the same time in the build-up to the game.

"I want to see us have a good games throughout the season, be able to have time with the players properly," he said.

"Even while we were training I'm struggling to think of one of the sessions where we had all of our players there because of club commitments.

"That's difficult, it's something I'd like to change, I'd like to get the players for at least three weeks, if not four, prior to the Muratti.

"Does that mean lots of things need to change, then yes? Is it 100% guaranteed that will happen? Probably no.

"It's a discussion I'd like to have and see if we can get seem good middle ground."