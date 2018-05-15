Aaron Chapman: Peterborough sign Accrington goalkeeper

Steve Evans left Mansfield to become Peterborough manager in February

Peterborough United have signed out-of-contract Accrington Stanley goalkeeper Aaron Chapman on a two-year deal.

The 27-year-old rejected new terms from the League Two champions and has signed pre-contract terms which will see him officially become the first signing made by boss Steve Evans on 1 July.

Evans said the 6ft 7ins keeper made a "massive" contribution at Stanley.

The Scot told the club website: "He has a real presence, makes big saves and his distribution is excellent."