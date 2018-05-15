David Davis: Birmingham City midfielder signs one-year contract extension
-
- From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City midfielder David Davis has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until the summer of 2021.
The 27-year-old joined Blues from local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after helping Wolves to promotion from League One in 2013-14.
Davis has made 167 appearances and scored 11 goals for Birmingham.
He made 38 Championship appearances this season as Blues successfully battled against relegation.