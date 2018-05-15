David Davis: Birmingham City midfielder signs one-year contract extension

From the section

David Davis made 41 league and cup appearances for Birmingham City in 2017-18 and scored three times

Birmingham City midfielder David Davis has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the club until the summer of 2021.

The 27-year-old joined Blues from local rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers after helping Wolves to promotion from League One in 2013-14.

Davis has made 167 appearances and scored 11 goals for Birmingham.

He made 38 Championship appearances this season as Blues successfully battled against relegation.