Cheshire FA: Everton Ladies may use proposed new £70m hub

The proposals for the project, near Northwich, are based on the Football Association's national football centre St George's Park

A proposed £70m North West football hub is a "flagship opportunity" to develop the women's game, the Cheshire FA says.

Women's Super League team Everton Ladies are in discussions to use the site which is due to open in 2020.

The plans include a 3,000 capacity stadium, a hotel, two Premier League pitches, three 3G pitches, and a covered 3G pitch.

Cheshire FA general manager Steve Stewart said: "We want to create a hub that is the envy of the world."

Stewart continued: "This scheme offers a flagship opportunity to develop women's football."

'Massive step forward'

It is intended the Cheshire FA will find a way of paying for the hotel, which will require 40% of the capital cost, with the other 60% for the football-related element coming from a variety of sources currently involved in the game.

In addition to the plans to host Everton Ladies, it is anticipated the project, which is near Northwich and is based on St George's Park, will prove an attractive option as an overnight base for professional clubs playing in the area, given Manchester and Liverpool are both less than 30 miles away.

Everton's Welsh international midfielder Angharad James said: "It is a massive step forward for the women's game.

"When I was younger I had to travel 45 minutes to play with a team on a park pitch. I only used to associate a facility like this with the men's game.

"It will definitely attract more girls into the game and, if one day I get to play on that pitch, it will be great."