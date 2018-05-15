South Africa: Kaizer Chiefs cancel end-of-season awards after 'underwhelming' season

Fans have voiced their displeasure at the Chiefs' performances this season

South African side Kaizer Chiefs have called off their end-of-season awards after an 'underwhelming campaign'.

The Johannesburg club finished third in the Premier Division, failing to win silverware for the third year running.

They will instead focus on rebuilding for next season and finding a new manager.

"Our decision was influenced by our displeasure with the team's performance," says chairman Kaizer Motaung.

"This season was marked by unusual events, one of which was seeing the club go a third year without lifting a major trophy."

The Chiefs last won the league title in 2015, having also won it in 2013 and finishing as runners-up in 2014.

Former boss Steve Komphela resigned immediately after his side lost 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals to Free State Stars in April.

Fans showed their displeasure after the match, chasing players off the pitch, ripping out seats, and setting fires in the stands.