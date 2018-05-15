Mark Hughes: Southampton manager in negotiations to extend deal

Hughes joined Southampton in March and took eight points from eight Premier League games to help the club avoid relegation

Mark Hughes has been a "perfect fit" for Southampton, says chairman Ralph Krueger, with negotiations under way to extend his stay at the club.

Hughes, 54, signed a short-term deal in March replacing Mauricio Pellegrino, with the club in danger of relegation.

The Saints avoided the drop on the final day of the season despite losing to Manchester City.

"It just feels like the right hire at the right time for the club," Krueger said.

"The decision to go with Mark in the time frame that we had to meet him and to bring him in was very tight, but everything since they've been here has been natural and the fit has been perfect.

"So, we're in really good conversation. We began these conversations last week and they continue here, and we will build on them."

Hughes has said he would relish the chance to extend his stay with the club after fulfilling his aim of keeping Southampton up.

"It's a good club and I would love the opportunity," he said.

"In my view they will make a quick decision one way or the other. If it involves me, I will be delighted but I was given a short-term contract to come and do a job and that's what I've done."