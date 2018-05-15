Joe Thompson among four players offered new Rochdale deals

Joe Thompson made 11 appearances for Rochdale this season, returning to action last December after recovering from cancer for a second time

Midfielder Joe Thompson is among four players who have been offered new contracts by League One side Rochdale.

The 29-year-old, who has twice recovered from cancer, scored the winner against Charlton which kept Dale up on the final day of the season.

Andy Cannon, Matty Gillam and Harrison McGahey have also been offered deals.

Reece Brown, Niall Canavan, Steve Davies, Keith Keane and Mark Kitching have all been released by Rochdale manager Keith Hill.