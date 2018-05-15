Simon Eastwood: Oxford United goalkeeper signs new contract

Simon Eastwood kept 13 clean sheets in League One this season

Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 28-year-old, who has been an ever-present in the league since joining in 2016, was the subject of interest from Barnsley and Celtic in January.

"The last two seasons I think I have proven what I can do," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"For the club to be so strong in January in not letting me go shows how much I am wanted."

Eastwood had a spell with Oxford in 2010-11 after a free transfer move from Bradford City, but did not play a game and moved on to Halifax.

He returned to the club after subsequent spells with Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.

"I am a family guy and we like it here," Eastwood added.

"It's a good club with a good new manager and it's a club on the up."