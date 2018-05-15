Simon Eastwood: Oxford United goalkeeper signs new contract

Simon Eastwood in action for Oxford United
Simon Eastwood kept 13 clean sheets in League One this season

Oxford United goalkeeper Simon Eastwood has signed a new three-year contract with the League One club.

The 28-year-old, who has been an ever-present in the league since joining in 2016, was the subject of interest from Barnsley and Celtic in January.

"The last two seasons I think I have proven what I can do," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"For the club to be so strong in January in not letting me go shows how much I am wanted."

Eastwood had a spell with Oxford in 2010-11 after a free transfer move from Bradford City, but did not play a game and moved on to Halifax.

He returned to the club after subsequent spells with Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.

"I am a family guy and we like it here," Eastwood added.

"It's a good club with a good new manager and it's a club on the up."

