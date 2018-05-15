Neil Lennon: Hibernian boss charged by SFA over celebrations

From the section

Neil Lennon hasn't held back when celebrating this season.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has been charged with misconduct following his celebrations during Sunday's match against Rangers.

Lennon, 46, ran on to the pitch after the late equaliser that secured his side a 5-5 draw at Easter Road.

The Northern Irishman could face a second touchline ban this season.

If found guilty, a two-match suspended ban would kick in following Lennon's confrontation with referee Kevin Clancy during a game with Kilmarnock in March.

He received a three-game ban after that incident.

A Scottish FA disciplinary hearing will take place next week.