Davinson Sanchez signs improved contract at Tottenham

Davinson has represented Colombia at both youth and senior levels

Davinson Sanchez has signed a new improved contract with Tottenham, keeping him at the club until 2024.

Spurs signed Davinson in a club record £42m deal from Ajax in August 2017.

Davinson has impressed in his 31 appearances this season, with Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino suggesting he could one day become one of the best in the world in his position.

The 21-year-old, who has won seven caps for Colombia, is likely to figure in this summer's World Cup.