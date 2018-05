From the section

Shay Logan was sent off after the final whistle at Celtic Park

Aberdeen have confirmed they have appealed against the red card shown to defender Shay Logan against Celtic on Sunday.

Logan, 30, was sent off after the final whistle at Celtic Park, where the Dons won 1-0.

Referee Craig Thomson took action after a coming together between Logan and Celtic's Mikael Lustig.

Any suspension for Logan would apply to Aberdeen's first Premiership game(s) next season.