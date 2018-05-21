Champions League: Pick your best XI from 2017-18 tournament
So the Champions League is almost over for the season - with just Saturday's final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in Kiev to come.
We have compiled a shortlist of some of this season's best performers, including a couple of players who have not featured since the group stages.
Pick your best XI below - don't forget you can change the formation - and share it with your friends using #bbcfootball.
Champions League Team of the Season
Pick your XI from our list and share with your friends.