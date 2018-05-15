Joe Hart & Jack Wilshere left out of England's World Cup squad

Joe Hart last played for England in November's friendly with Brazil - but Jack Wilshere has not played since the Euro 2016 defeat by Iceland

Goalkeeper Joe Hart and midfielder Jack Wilshere have been left out of England's World Cup squad by Gareth Southgate, BBC Sport has learned.

Hart, 31, who has won 75 caps, has had a poor season, conceding 39 goals in 19 Premier League games for West Ham - on loan from Manchester City.

Arsenal's 26-year-old Wilshere, who has had an injury-plagued career, managed 38 appearances this season.

Southgate reveals his 23-man squad for the tournament in Russia on Wednesday.

Hart has been England's first-choice goalkeeper for the last three major tournaments - Euro 2012, the 2014 World Cup and Euro 2016, as well as the qualifiers for this summer's event - but he has only played in one of the past five games under Southgate.

Everton's Jordan Pickford is likely to be England's number one this summer, with Stoke City's Jack Butland also a contender.

Wilshere has won 34 caps, scoring twice. His last appearance for his country was the Euro 2016 last-16 defeat by Iceland

Analysis - 'Hart's England career surely over'

BBC Sport chief football writer Phil McNulty

Joe Hart's exclusion from England's World Cup squad continues the steep decline of the goalkeeper who was first choice in their last three major tournaments.

His England career is now surely over after 75 caps.

Hart is now in the painful position of having no future at England level and a very uncertain one at club level with his stay at West Ham now over. The fall from grace is complete.

Jack Wilshere's failure to make England's World Cup squad will not simply be based on form for Arsenal this season - it will also be the result of manager Gareth Southgate deciding he is simply a risk not worth taking.

Wilshere has shown occasional flashes of his best this season but not enough to make a persuasive case for inclusion and those questions surrounding his fitness have simply never gone away.

His late withdrawal from England's friendlies against the Netherlands in Amsterdam and Italy at Wembley in March through injury will have done nothing to strengthen his case.