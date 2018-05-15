World Cup: Sweden name squad but no Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Sweden defender Lindelof has made 29 appearances for Manchester United this season

Sweden have named six British-based players in their 23-man squad for the World Cup in Russia.

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof and Leeds United centre-back Pontus Jansson make the cut.

They are joined by Swansea defender Martin Olsson and goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Celtic full-back Mikael Lustig and Hull's Sebastian Larsson.

As expected, ex-United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has not come out of retirement for the tournament.

Sweden are in Group F alongside defending champions Germany, Mexico and South Korea, and play their first game on Monday, 18 June.

Sweden squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Robin Olsen (Copenhagen), Karl-Johan Johnsson (Guingamp), Kristoffer Nordfeldt (Swansea).

Defenders: Mikael Lustig (Celtic), Victor Lindelof (Manchester United), Andreas Granqvist (Krasnador), Martin Olsson (Swansea), Ludwig Augustinsson (Werder Bremen), Filip Helander, Emil Krafth (both Bologna), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Midfielders: Sebastian Larsson (Hull), Albin Ekdal (Hamburg), Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig), Gustav Svensson (Seattle Sounders), Oscar Hiljemark (Genoa), Viktor Claesson (Krasnador), Marcus Rohden (Crotone), Jimmy Durmaz (Toulouse).

Forwards: Marcus Berg (Al Ain), John Guidetti (Alaves), Ola Toivonen (Toulouse), Isaac Kiese Thelin (Waasland-Beveren).