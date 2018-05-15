Kieran Tierney: Atletico Madrid interested in Celtic left-back

Kierany Tierney is a three-time Premiership winner with Celtic

Atletico Madrid are interested in Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, BBC Scotland has learned.

The Spaniards are expected to send representatives to Celtic's Scottish Cup final against Motherwell before deciding whether to make a bid.

The defender has been a regular in the Celtic team since 2015 and has won nine caps for Scotland.

He is under contract at Celtic until 2023, having won three Scottish Premiership titles with the club.

Tierney, who recently won the PFA Scotland young player of the year award for a third season running, also has League Cup and Scottish Cup-winning medals with the Glasgow side, who are bidding to win successive domestic trebles when they face Well at Hampden on Saturday.

Europa League finalists Atletico are currently second in La Liga, three points clear of Real Madrid with one game to go.