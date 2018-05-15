Eden Hazard urges Chelsea to recruit well to prompt a contract extension

Hazard insists he is "happy" at Chelsea, despite being linked with a move to Real Madrid

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has challenged the club to match his ambition by signing "good" players if he is to extend his contract soon.

Hazard, 27, is out of contract in 2020 and has been linked with a move away from the club during a season in which he says the Blues have been "bad".

Asked what would persuade him to extend his deal, Hazard said: "I'm waiting for new players next season.

"I want good players because I want to win the Premier League next season."

Despite links with a move to Real Madrid, Hazard - who joined from Lille for a reported £32m in 2012 - insists he is "happy" at Stamford Bridge.

He says he is taking his time over a new deal as he needs to "think about a lot of things" before committing to what would likely be his last long-term contract.

Hazard scored 12 times and created six goals as Chelsea missed out on Champions League football for just the second time in 15 seasons by finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Their form has no link to doubts over manager Antonio Conte's future according to Hazard, who instead says Saturday's FA Cup final is key in salvaging the season.

"We're Chelsea. we need trophies at the end of the season," he added. "At the moment we have nothing. We have not qualified for the Champions League. So the season has been bad.

"If we can't be in the Champions League we need the trophy.

"It's up to us to save the season with the FA Cup. I've never won the FA Cup. I hope this year is for me and for Chelsea. We will give everything."