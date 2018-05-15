Pep Guardiola: Man City boss named LMA manager of the year

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City dropped just 14 points all season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been named the League Managers Association manager of the year.

Spaniard Guardiola led City to the Premier League title with a record 100 points, scoring 106 goals and dropping just 14 points all season.

His side also claimed the League Cup, beating Arsenal 3-0 in the final at Wembley.

Ex-Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola beat off competition from five other managers to win the prize.

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp, Burnley's Sean Dyche, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santos, Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and Accrington Stanley's John Coleman were also on the shortlist.

Warnock was presented with a special achievement award after securing his eighth career promotion, while under-pressure Everton manager Sam Allardyce was inducted into the LMA's Hall of Fame.

Guardiola was named Premier League manager of the year, Nuno was named Championship manager of the year, Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst won the League One prize and Coleman picked up the League Two award.

The Women's Super League 1 manager of the year was Emma Hayes of Chelsea Ladies and Lee Burch of Millwall Lionesses won the Super League 2 prize.