Gareth Bale and Ben Woodburn set to miss Wales v Mexico

Gareth Bale and Ben Woodburn could be Champions League final rivals on 26 May

Friendly international: Mexico v Wales Venue: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California Date: Tuesday, 29 May Kick-off: 02:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales manager Ryan Giggs accepts he may be without Gareth Bale and Ben Woodburn for their friendly against Mexico in the United States on 29 May.

Bale's Real Madrid face Woodburn's Liverpool in the Champions League final in Kiev three days before Wales play.

Giggs names his squad on Wednesday and says their absence would represent an "opportunity" for others.

Aaron Ramsey and Ashley Williams are expected to feature, but Joe Allen is an injury doubt.

Giggs said he spoke to forwards Bale and Woodburn about the Mexico game and their Champions League final hopes at the China Cup in March in which they beat the hosts 6-0 and lost 1-0 to Uruguay in the final.

"I want the best players, obviously, to be with us. But I also want players to experience Champions League finals," said the manager.

"Obviously Gareth's done it before - but of course you want to see your players do well.

"On the downside, you won't be able to perhaps use them during the trip so it's a difficult one for me as a manager, but then it also gives an opportunity for other players."

Giggs is already without defender James Chester because of his wedding and Aston Villa playing in the Championship play-off final against Fulham on the eve of his nuptials.

Defender Neil Taylor could also play for Villa if he overcomes a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, striker Simon Church has been forced to retire because of a hip injury.

Stoke City midfielder Allen's recent foot injury makes him a doubt for the trip, but Arsenal midfielder Ramsey and Everton defender Williams are expected to be there.