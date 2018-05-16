Lukasz Fabianski: Swansea goalkeeper wants to leave after club's relegation

Lukasz Fabianski was named supporters' player of the year as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has told Swansea City he wants to leave this summer following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The 33-year-old was named supporters' player of the year after a string of impressive displays in 2017-18.

He is settled in south Wales and has a year left on his Swans contract.

But sources close to the Poland international, who joined from Arsenal in 2014, say he wants a transfer to continue at the "highest level".

Swansea have been bracing themselves for offers for their leading players since their relegation to the Championship was confirmed after Sunday's home defeat against Stoke.

Centre-back Alfie Mawson has attracted interest from clubs such as West Ham, but the Swans would only consider selling either Mawson or Fabianski for the right price.

South Korean midfielder Ki Sung-yueng has already left Swansea while stalwarts Leon Britton and Angel Rangel have departed, the former to retirement.