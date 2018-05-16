Alan Dowson: Woking appoint Hampton & Richmond boss as manager

Alan Dowson (left) will be joined at Woking by coach Martin Tyler

Woking have appointed Hampton & Richmond Borough boss Alan Dowson as their new manager following their relegation from the National League.

The 47-year-old had been in charge of the Beavers since 2014.

The Cards parted company with boss Anthony Limbrick on 3 April following a nine-match winless run which left them three points above the bottom four.

Geoff Chapple took charge of the final four games of the campaign but he could not save the Surrey club from the drop.

Dowson will be joined at Kingfield by coach Martin Tyler, who has previously worked alongside him at Walton & Hersham and Kingstonian.