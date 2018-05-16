Quitting Al Ahly coach Hossam El Badry 'did the right thing'

Hossam El Badry has now had three spells in charge of his former club Al Ahly

The board of Egyptian club Al Ahly has accepted the resignation of coach Hossam El Badry after a shock 2-0 loss to Uganda's KCCA in Group A of the African Champions League.

Board member Khaled Mortagy told BBC Sport that El Badry "has done the right thing."

"Over the last four or five matches results have not been very promising.

"I think he has done his utmost recently winning the league he has done his bit."

Tuesday's loss to KCCA means the eight-time African champions are bottom of their group with just a point from two matches so far, having drawn with Tunisia's Esperance in their opening encounter.

Ibrahim Juma Saddam opened the scoring in the 74th minute and the win was sealed for the Ugandan champions in the closing minutes with a penalty from captain Timothy Awany.

Things may have been different had Al Ahly converted a penalty of their own in the first half but KCCA keeper Charles Lukwago saved Walid Said Ebeid's effort.

Assistant coach Ahmad Ayoub will be in charge for the final league game of the season against Al Masry on Sunday .

A statement by the club, who have already won the Egyptian league title, said its football committee will be discussing the way forward.

Esperance moved to the top of Group A with a 4-1 win over visiting Township Rollers of Botswana.

Youssef Belaili's goal for the Tunisians after 25 minutes was cancelled out just before half-time by Segolame Boy.

Rollers fell behind for the second time 35 seconds into the second half when Anice Badri scored and he struck again in stoppage time after Bilel Mejri added a third.

In Group B there were away wins for both TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.

Ben Malango and Aboubacar Sissoko were on target for five-time champions Mazembe as they triumphed 2-0 over Difaa el Jadida of Morocco.

Mouloudia left it late to snatch a 1-0 win against fellow Algerian club Entente Setif with Amir Karaoui scoring on 89 minutes.

In Group C defending champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco netted twice within six minutes of kick-off to set up a 3-0 home win over Port of Togo.

Mohamed Ounajem and Naim Aarab were the early scorers and any hopes of a Port comeback were dashed on 57 minutes when Mohamed Nahiri increased the lead.

The other Group C game between Guinea's Horoya and Mamelodi Sundowns has been postponed until 22 June to allow the South Africans to play a friendly against Spanish side Barcelona.

In Group D, Felix Badenhorst scored on the hour to give Mbabane Swallows of Swaziland a 1-0 home win over Primeiro d Agosto of Angola in Manzini.

Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel host Zesco United of Zambia on Wednesday in the other Group D match.