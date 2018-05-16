Algeria's Ishak Belfodil joins Germany's Hoffenheim

Algeria's Ishak Belfodil was on loan at Werder Bremen last season

Algeria striker Ishak Belfodil has joined German side Hoffenheim from Belgian club Standard Liege.

The 26-year-old, who saw a proposed switch to Premier League side Everton scrapped in January 2017, has signed a deal until June 2020.

It's a swift return to the German Bundesliga for the striker who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Werder Bremen scoring six goals in 29 appearances.

"Happy to join Hoffenheim and looking forward to start the season with my new teammates and staff," he wrote on Instagram.

Belfodil has had a nomadic career, including spells with Lyon, Bologna, Parma, Inter Milan, Livorno and UAE's Baniyas before moving to Belgium in 2016.

He scored 17 goals and produced six assists in 40 appearances for Standard Liege, his most successful campaign as a professional.

Belfodil represented France at different youth levels before switching allegiance to Algeria, making his debut for the Desert Foxes in August 2013.

He has scored twice in 15 appearances for Algeria and played in the 2015 African Cup of Nations.