RB Leipzig: Ralph Hasenhuttl steps down as manager

Hasenhuttl guided RB Leipzig to a Champions League place in his debut season

RB Leipzig have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The club finished sixth in the Bundesliga last season and exited the Champions League at the group stage.

The 50-year-old was appointed in 2016 after Leipzig earned promotion, but left with the club unwilling to extend his contract past 2019 this summer.

"I would have really liked to continue into the next season with Ralph Hasenhuttl as head coach," said sporting director Ralf Ragnick.

"From the bottom of my heart, I wish him all the best for the future, both professionally and privately."

The former Ingolstadt boss took over from Ragnick after they won promotion to the Bundesliga and guided Leipzig to second in the table in his debut season in charge.