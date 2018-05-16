Luke Norris: Swindon Town extend striker's contract

Luke Norris (left) joined Swindon from Gillingham in the summer of 2016

Swindon have taken up options to extend the deals of top scorer Luke Norris, Kyle Knoyle and Scott Twine following the end of their League Two campaign.

Norris, 24, scored 13 goals in 35 league outings as the Robins finished ninth in the table.

Midfielders Amine Linganzi and Matt Taylor are among six players who have been offered new contracts.

Ryan McGivern, Stuart Moore, Matt Preston and Joe Romanski have also been offered terms by the Wiltshire club.

Reice Charles-Cook, Donal McDermott, Tom Ouldridge, Ben Purkiss and Tom Smith have all been released by boss Phil Brown.