Ray Wilson: England World Cup-winning defender dies

Ray Wilson (right) played in all six of England's games at the 1966 World Cup

Ray Wilson, a member of England's World Cup-winning side, has died, aged 83.

At 31, the left-back was the oldest player in Sir Alf Ramsey's starting XI which overcame West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 final at Wembley.

He spent most of his club career at Huddersfield Town before moving to Everton where he helped the Toffees win the 1966 FA Cup.

Derbyshire-born Wilson, who also played for Oldham and Bradford City, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

The Terriers said in a statement they were "devastated" to learn of Wilson's death and added: "He was a regular supporter at home match days alongside his eldest son Russell despite battling Alzheimer's disease."

Everton also paid tribute to their former player, saying Wilson was "unquestionably one of the finest footballers to wear the royal blue jersey".

Former Toffees boss Joe Royle, who made his Everton debut the year Wilson helped them to 1966 FA Cup success, said: "He is a World Cup winner and played in the last England team that had four, maybe five, world class players. He was certainly one of those.

"He was the best of his kind at the time. And he was a top guy, always there with a smile or a helpful word. I played a few reserve games with Ray and it was like listening to a maestro. He knew his stuff."