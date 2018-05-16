'Can we beat Thistle? Why not?' - Livingston boss David Hopkin

Hopkin led Livi to the League One title last season as he bids to win back-to-back promotions

Livingston manager David Hopkin says he will discuss his future with the club's board after their Scottish Premiership play-off final.

Championship side Livi are targeting back-to-back promotions under Hopkin, and face Partick Thistle over two legs for a place in next term's top flight.

Hopkin, 47, is out of contract this summer but says he has received no offers for his services.

"It was the same last season when my contract ran out," the Livi boss said.

"We always sit down at the end of the season and I've always stated I would only sign a one-year deal wherever I go. I think signing two or three-year contracts puts pressure on the clubs.

"If you are not doing a good job, and it's a year, it gives both me and the club a chance to part company, and it's not going to cost anybody a lot of money.

"I'm ambitious and I think everybody is the same. But until somebody offers you something then you just stay here and we can speak once everything's died down, see where we are, and what league we're in.

"It's never been about money. It's always been about being at a club where I can build something, get the best out f players and make younger players better. That's always the reason I've been in football."

After winning League One, Livingston finished second in the Championship, and beat Dundee United 4-3 on aggregate to book their place in the play-off final.

Livi host Thistle, who ended the Premiership season second-bottom, on Thursday, before travelling to Firhill on Sunday.

Livingston were too strong for Dundee United in the play-off semi-final

The club has twice entered administration since the turn of the millennium, and Hopkin believes his rebuilding job is luring embittered fans back.

"We needed get a structure and organisation into the club," he said. "We've managed to get the team right and it's starting to turn around.

"The aim I've had since I came here is to get fans back and hopefully we can keep even 1500 [extra] for next year, then we're starting to turn the corner.

"We've lost a lot of the fan base because of administration, people coming and going, maybe local companies being owed money by previous regimes. It leaves a bitter taste.

"The football starts to take care of itself and if we can keep that going, everything else follows suit.

"I don't think anybody would have given us a chance of getting to this stage. To get the play-offs was magnificent, to finish second was even better, and to beat a team of the stature of Dundee United was incredible.

"If the players give me that determination and the football that we can play, then why not [beat Partick Thistle]? We've got a chance."