BBC Sport - Ann-Katrin Berger: From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year
From cancer diagnosis to Team of the Year
- From the section Women's Football
German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has had a remarkable season - she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in November, and five months later named in the PFA Team of the Year.
The Women's Super League comes to a close this Sunday, with Berger's side Birmingham City hoping to achieve a top-four finish.
READ MORE: Chelsea Ladies beat Bristol City Women to seal WSL title