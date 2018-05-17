BBC Sport - Ann-Katrin Berger: From cancer diagnosis to PFA Team of the Year

From cancer diagnosis to Team of the Year

German goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger has had a remarkable season - she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer in November, and five months later named in the PFA Team of the Year.

The Women's Super League comes to a close this Sunday, with Berger's side Birmingham City hoping to achieve a top-four finish.

