FA Cup final: Duke of Cambridge to miss Wembley showpiece because of Royal Wedding

The Duke of Cambridge will miss Saturday's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United, Kensington Palace have confirmed.

The Duke is best man to his brother, Prince Harry, for his wedding to Meghan Markle on Saturday in Windsor.

Prince William has been the president of the Football Association since 2006 and is usually on hand to present the medals and trophy.

Ray Wilkins' widow Jackie will present the trophy to the winners at Wembley.

"The Duke of Cambridge will not be attending the FA Cup final due to his responsibilities as best man at his brother's wedding," said a Kensington Palace spokesperson.

It had remained unclear if the second in line to the throne would make the final, which kicks off at 17:15 BST, with the wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle beginning at 12:00 BST.

An FA spokesperson said: "We wish the Duke and the happy couple a wonderful day."

Wilkins, who died last month aged 61, won the FA Cup as a Manchester United player in 1983 after scoring in the final.

He also won the trophy on three occasions while assistant manager of Chelsea.