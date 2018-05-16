Marcel Brands: Everton to name Dutchman as new director of football

Everton are set to name ex-PSV Eindhoven sporting director Marcel Brands as their director of football.

The 56-year-old Dutchman will take over from former Leicester City chief scout Steve Walsh, who took the role at Goodison Park in July 2016.

Brands has just helped PSV win the Dutch Eredivisie title.

He, along with new chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale, will now select Everton's new manager after the sacking of Sam Allardyce.

Allardyce departed on Wednesday after six months in charge, the day after the club announced Barrett-Baxendale had taken over from Robert Elstone, who will join the Rugby Football League.

PSV tweeted their farewell to Brands, a former Feyenoord and RKC Waalwijk player, and wished him "good luck" at the Premier League club.

