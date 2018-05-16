BBC Sport - Northern Ireland must expand playing pool - Michael O'Neill

NI must expand playing pool - Michael O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says the upcoming friendly matches against Panama and Costa Rica will give him an opportunity to develop his playing squad.

Crusaders' Gavin Whyte and Scunthorpe loanee Cameron McGeehan have been included in the 22-man squad but experienced players such as Steven Davis, Kyle Lafferty, Michael McGovern, Jamie Ward and Conor Washington have been rested.

"We want those players to enjoy the experience, be part of the squad and then looking towards the Nations League hopefully we have a bigger pool to choose from," said O'Neill.

Top videos

Video

NI must expand playing pool - Michael O'Neill

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Winning the league was special - Kirby

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Video

England fans warned about trouble in Russia

Video

Man City parade Premier League trophy

Video

Selby v Warrington: Head to head

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories