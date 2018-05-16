World Cup 2018: Dimitri Payet's hopes of playing for France in Russia dealt a blow

Payet has made 35 senior appearances for France since his debut in 2010

Dimitri Payet's World Cup hopes were dealt a blow on Wednesday when he went off injured during Marseille's Europa League final defeat by Atletico Madrid.

The France international started the match in Lyon despite suffering with a thigh strain before kick off.

However, the midfielder came off in tears in the 32nd minute and was replaced by Maxime Lopez.

Payet missed Friday's draw at Guingamp but declared himself ready to play in the final, the day before the game.

The 31-year-old had to watch the remainder of the game from the sidelines as fellow Frenchman Antoine Griezmann scored twice in the Spanish side's 3-0 win.

The former West Ham United playmaker was a key figure in France's run to the Euro 2016 final, although he has not featured for the national team since 10 October.

Payet had made a strong bid for a recall to the international stage with an impressive run of form, which included inspiring Marseille to the Europa League final, but his injury may have ended his chances of playing in the tournament.

France manager Didier Deschamps is set to announce his squad on Thursday.