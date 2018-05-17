Premier League payments: Manchester United receive more than Manchester City

Manchester City finished with a record total of 100 points

Manchester United earned slightly more money than champions Manchester City from the Premier League last season, despite City's record-breaking campaign.

United, who finished second, received £149.77m, £328,491 more than City.

United were paid more because two more of their matches were shown live in the UK - which meant their facilities fee was £2.26m higher.

In total Premier League clubs received £2.42bn, £2.1m more than last season.

Jose Mourinho's United were shown live on UK television 28 times this season, the same number as Liverpool and Arsenal, with City screened 26 times.

A club's total payment is made up of UK broadcast revenue - of which 50% is shared equally between clubs, 25% is shared based on the number of live UK television matches, and 25% is based on league position - central commercial revenues and international broadcasting revenues.

City received £38.63m for winning the league, £1.93m more than second-placed United.