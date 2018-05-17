Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Defoe, Solanke, Leiva, Celtic, Hibs, Motherwell, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Steven Gerrard wants Jermain Defoe and Lucas Leiva as the blue riband signings of his Rangers revolution. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard wantsEngland veteran Jermain Defoe and Liverpool hitman Dominic Solanke to spearhead his Rangers attack next season. (Daily Record)

Jermain Defoe, 35, has scored more than 270 goals across a prolific career

Celtic have slapped a £30m price tag on the head of coveted left-back Kieran Tierney. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv are considering a bid to land Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano. (Scottish Sun)

Hamilton have hit Aberdeen with a £500,000 compensation bill for teenage midfielder Lewis Ferguson. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Dedryck Boyata has handed Celtic a big boost ahead of the Scottish Cup final by insisting he wants to stay. (Various)

Rangers director of football Mark Allen is hopeful of making the deals for loan pair Jason Cummings and Jamie Murphy permanent. (Various)

Hibs are optimistic Florian Kamberi will be back at Easter Road next season despite claims he's set to return to Swiss club Grasshoppers Zurich. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Florian Kamberi scored nine goals in 14 games after joining Hibs in January

Jack Ross is set for a second round of talks with Ipswich today as he edges closer to the job - with St Mirren facing an anxious wait. (Daily Record)

Celtic have announced plans to stage an open-top bus parade after Saturday's Scottish Cup final - if they complete an historic double Treble by beating Motherwell. (Various)

Allan McGregor wants to write a new chapter of success in his Rangers story after completing a return to Ibrox on a two-year contract. (Various)

St Mirren have opened talks with Kevin Holt after he was one of seven players released by Dundee. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has urged Parkhead manager Brendan Rodgers to let him loose at Hampden as the striker looks to finally hit the 100-goal mark for the club. (Herald)

The Australian FA have insisted that commercial interests played no part in their final World Cup squad after Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren was controversially axed. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Charly Musonda has confirmed he has departed Celtic after failing to make the grade during his loan spell. (Daily Record)

Former Aberdeen captain Russell Anderson insists Graeme Shinnie's call-up to the Scotland squad is thoroughly merited. (Press and Journal)

Dundee United striker Scott McDonald will leave the club this summer. (Courier)

Dunfermline look set to receive a major boost with four of their squad on the verge of agreeing new deals with the club. (Dunfermline Press)

Former Dumbarton and St Mirren manager Ian Murray has emerged as a managerial candidate for the vacant position at Albion Rovers. (Scotsman, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Justin Rose has hinted that Tiger Woods could be a surprise entry into the field at the Scottish Open at Gullane this year as the 14-times major winner continues his dramatic comeback from injury-plagued misery to the top of world golf. (The Times, subscription required)